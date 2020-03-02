Benjamin Lee Troutman, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Benjamin Lee Troutman, 38 of Ravenna who died unexpectedly Sunday, March 1 at his residence.

Benjamin was born February 5, 1982 in Youngstown, a son of Russell S. and Carol E. (Toot) Troutman.

He attended South Range High School and graduated from the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in 2000.

Benjamin worked as a mechanic for the Honda Store of Boardman for the past ten years.

He enjoyed video games and was a sports fan, especially football and the Detroit Lions was always his team. He was an avid reader and an animal lover. Benjamin had a big heart and always willing to rescue those pets that needed a home.

Besides his parents of Greenford, he leaves his wife, the former Rebecca D. Stoots whom he married September 20, 2019; a brother, Jerry (Faith) Troutman of Cornersburg; his grandmother, Jane Toot of Greenford; his mother and father-in-law, Jesse and Denise Stoots of Shalersville, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Rachelle McNeely of Cuyahoga Falls and a brother-in-law, Jesse Stoots of Ravenna. Benjamin leaves a nephew, Joshua Troutman, whom he thought of like a son and two nieces, Bailee Stoots and Caidence Stoots. He will also be missed by his beloved aunts and uncles; his fellow workers at the Honda Store and his four cats.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Toot and grandparents, Stewart and Minnie Troutman.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or to Juvenile Diabetes, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

