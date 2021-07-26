Benita Brickhouse, Boardman, Ohio



BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benita Brickhouse passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

She was born June 30,1951 in Detroit to Lee Ethel Williams Brickhouse and George H. Brickhouse.

Benita loved life, and was the kind of person who asked, What do I want to do today? And then did it. Benita always had her passport handy and enjoyed adventurous travels, concerts, casinos and shopping.

Her favorite destinations included St. Croix and Las Vegas, or wherever her favorite musical artists and groups were performing. Family legend has it that she inspired the Commodores’ 1977 hit song with the lyrics, She’s a Brick House!

She was famously passionate about her bangles, horseracing, the Steelers, and Delta Sigma Theta. Indeed, she may have been born to be a Delta, as her mother Lee became a member at the historic Shaw University. Benita pledged in 1971 as an undergraduate at the University of Detroit.

She later served as a representative for the Mighty Midwest Region and as the Evansville, Indiana Chapter president. She supported numerous Delta programs and activities, particularly those by the Detroit Deltas. She was especially pleased to support its commemorative brick campaign in 2019, and visitors to the headquarters at 24760 West Seven Mile Road will see one for Benita and another one honoring her mother.

Benita was an active and supportive DST member for over 50 years. Her generosity also extended to youth, and she often send delightful cards and packages to the kids – she called them “the little people” – in her circle at birthdays, Halloween, Easter, or just when she saw something special for one of them.

A graduate of Mumford High School, Benita attended Shaw and U of D before earning her bachelor’s degree from Lawrence Technological University. She later earned a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.

Benita embarked on a career that included General Motors, where she rose through the corporate ranks. She moved several times in the Midwest as she advanced while working extensively with GM dealerships. She often earned award and recognitions as the top sales rep in her region. She held positions as Fixed Operations Development Manager and GM Area Part Manager before her retirement.

Benita was a devoted member of historic Second Baptist Church when she lived in Detroit and she often visited the church and its shop during her many visits to her hometown. She read the Bible avidly, owned several copies and usually ended up highlighting nearly every verse again.

Shortly after celebrating her 70th birthday with cards, calls, texts and flowers from loved ones, Benita passed away. She chose her final resting place herself long ago to ensure her place beside her mother and grandmother Clara.

Benita is survived by her sister Joyce, her brothers George Jr. and Keith, her nephews Anthony, Warren (Rick) and Jacsyn and her nieces Debra, Leslie, Kimberly, and Maya. She also leaves an extended family in Barbara James, with whom she pledged Delta and the entire James Family and other St. Croix Families whose ties with the Brickhouse Family go back to the 1960s. Benita also has dear friends Cynthia Hunt, Julia Robinson, and Gail Page Grange, along with numerous great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, godchildren, Sorors, and others to cherish the memory of her strong spirit, classy style, and warm conversations.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 New Hope Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

Arrangement handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

