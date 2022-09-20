AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beckie R. Johannes, 54 of Austintown, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Born October 21, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Barry L. Hood and Marcella I. (Robinette) Sabol.

Beckie was a 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She previously worked at Steel City as a shipping manager. Prior to her illness she worked as an STNA for Home Care with Heart. Beckie loved her patients and considered them her friends.

She loved her vacations to Tennessee, tending to her flower gardens and fishing.

She is preceded in death by her father, Barry and her stepfather, John Sabol.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Albert R. Johannes, whom she married June 22, 2002; her mother, Marcella; her daughter, Jessica (Chris Goldbach) Johannes; her sister, Barbara Hood and her grandchildren, Lawrence and Eleanor Goldbach.

Per her wishes, Beckie requested a private memorial service.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Beckie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.