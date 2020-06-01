Bart R. Deneen, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bart R. Deneen, 93, passed away Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Bart was born on November 18, 1926 in Brookfield, Ohio, a son of the late William and Anne (Rudkin) Deneen.

He was a 1944 graduate of Vienna High School and a graduate of Michigan Technical Institute from the Electrical Program.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy; which he served his country during WWII and worked at LTV/Republic Steel until he retired in 1988.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church in Niles.

Bart will be deeply missed by his loving children, Patti (Dan) Thomas of Naperville, Illinois, Dan (Terry) Deneen of Richmond Hill, Georgia, Susan (Richard) Oravitz of Canfield and Jay (Elena) Deneen of Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Ben (Joy) Thomas, Justin (Iwona) Thomas, Rachel (John) Fournier, Nolan (Heather) Deneen, Emelia Deneen, Greta Deneen, Victor Deneen and Alex Deneen; seven great-grandchildren, Lucy, Nicolina, Julian, Elliana, Dominic, Izabela and Zane; sister, Rita Klingensmith of Howland; sister-in-law, Dorothy Parker of Laguna Woods, California and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Georgia P. Deneen, whom he married on August 29, 1949 and passed in 2007; sisters, Terese Conner, Mary Pistolozzi and Posie Downs and brothers, William, Frank and Wally Deneen.

A private service will be held, and burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to “Dr.” Tom Tate for his faithful friendship and care.

