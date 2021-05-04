Barry Alan Sturm, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry Alan Sturm passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 1, 2021 and will be sadly missed by all.



Barry was born September of 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Constance and Robert Sturm. His family later moved to Erie, Pennsylvania, where Barry attended Academy High School and Mercyhurst College.

Barry was very athletic having played football, basketball, rugby, tennis and golf. After college, Barry became a tennis teaching professional. He taught tennis across Pennsylvania, Michigan and most recently in Youngstown, Ohio. It was there where Barry met Adrianne Hovanic in 1991 and later married in 1992.



In 1988, Barry embarked on a new career as an independent financial advisor with IDS Financial Services, later known as American Express Financial, until 1996. At that time, Barry started his own financial services firm, Sturm Financial Services, Inc. Beginning from scratch Barry and his wife were able to grow it into a business with several financial advisors and over 1000 clients. Barry accomplished this through exemplary service to his clients and investment plans tailored to each of their individual needs. The client always came first for Barry and many, he would tell you, were considered an extension of family. His detailed, regular client meetings were renowned, which is why many clients have been with him for his entire 33-year career. Barry will be sorely missed by his clients, his staff and all his friends and colleagues within the business.



Mostly, Barry loved spending time and traveling with his wife and children, Dustin and Maggie. They were adored by Barry and his number one priority in life. Barry was also passionate about golf and socializing with family and friends. Barry’s golf game was legendary among his golf companions, who accompanied Barry on frequent trips to Florida and Peek’n Peak Resort. Barry had a special way of entertaining on trips or at home, where his doors were always open. He was often found preparing the food or manning the bar. Whether with family or friends, Barry always put other’s needs first. His generosity, quick wit humor and big heart lit up any room and put everyone at ease.



Barry leaves behind his loving and caring wife of 29-years, Adrianne, as well as, two children, Dustin (Jennifer) of Columbus, Ohio and Maggie (Mike) of Cleveland, Ohio. Barry is survived by his father, Robert Sturm; two brothers, Jeffrey (Amy) Sturm and James (Julie) Sturm and four sisters, Debra Sturm, Laura (Ralph) Weismiller, Wendy (Mark) Berger and Amy (Sam) Pack and countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Constance (Lysien) Sturm and sister, Cynthia (Bob) Scharrer.



To those who knew Barry well, it’s no surprise he did not want a traditional memorial service. The family would like to invite friends and colleagues to an open house at DiVieste’s Banquet Center, 754 N. River Road NW, Warren, OH 44483, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, where those in attendance can greet the family, offer condolences and celebrate Barry’s life.

In lieu of flowers, Barry’s family requests memorial contributions be made to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, PO Box 34, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

