NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Vivian Dennis, 68, of North Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center after a courageous battle with ALS.

Barbara was born March 9, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lloyd and Donnie (Hooper) Campbell and came to the area as a child.

She was a 1974 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked in the House Keeping Department with the Boardman School System, retiring in 2002.

Barbara was a member of Bethel Assembly of God and was also a member of the ALS Foundation.

Her hobbies included reading, coloring and painting electronically. She also loved to send greeting cards to people.

Barbara leaves two children, Melissa (Anthony) Novits and Robert (Kellie) Dennis both of North Jackson, five grandchildren, Brandon, Samantha, Brett, Celina and Caden, as well as two sisters, Clara (George) Dennis and Rita (Robert) Diana both of Youngstown, and one brother, George Hooper of Austintown.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one brother Dennis Campbell and one sister, Ardena Campbell.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Laylay and Lana Council for which whom provided care to their mother second to none and which she looked at as her own daughters.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.