AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” S. Kalbes (Cooper) gained her wings on Saturday November 26, 2022.

Her journey started in Russell Co. Virginia, to the loving parents, Jeff T. and E. Pauline Cooper on September 11, 1943.

After moving to Ohio, she was a 1962 graduate of Austintown Fitch where she made a lot of friends who still called to see how she was doing.

Barb was a very outgoing person and loved to entertain, whether it was for holidays or just a neighborhood summer picnic. Her favorite hobbies were making crafts, cooking and plants. She loved her flower garden and house plants, especially yellow rose bushes and African violets.

To cherish and remember Barb is her husband of 50 years, Jim; daughter, Carrie Radcliff; grandson, Eli Radcliff; sister, Betty (Ron) Goldner and stepdaughters, Debbie Kalbes and Karen Lenke.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeff T. and Pauline Cooper.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Sunday, December 4, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., following visitation, at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest at Green Haven Cemetery in the mausoleum.

The family requests, that arrangements be potted or house plants. To send flowers to the family of Barbara, please visit our floral store.

