WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara (Scarnecchia) Partridge, 82, formerly of Warren, passed away Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, at her residence in Hilliard, Ohio.

Barbara was born on November 20, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth Clemens.

She graduated from McKinley High School and continued her education, studying to become an LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse).

She worked as an LPN at Shephard of the Valley and St. Joseph Hospital.

She was a former member of the Licensed Practical Nurses Association of Ohio and the First Assembly of God in Warren.

She loved helping her family, shopping, and animals.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her children, Thomas R. (Roxanne) Scarnecchia 3rd, Wendy A. (Frank) Scott, and James C. (Patricia) Scarnecchia; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert E. (Nannett) Clemens.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Raymond Scarnecchia, Jr., whom she married on January 30, 1960, and passed away on April 16, 2009, her daughter Mary E. (Dan) Jibotian, Gregory Arden Partridge, her beloved second husband, whom she married on August 19, 2012, and passed away on January 9, 2018; her brother William Clemens; stepsister, Millie Testa; and stepbrother, Charles Clemens.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on August 8, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Niles Chapel at 415 Robbins Ave. in Niles. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, by Barbara’s son Jim Scarnecchia.

Family and friends may also send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Barbara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.