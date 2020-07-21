Barbara Murberger Candor, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Murberger Candor passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home.

She was the daughter of Charlotte and Ed Morris of Poland and lived in the area all her life.

She leaves her husband, Dennis; a sister, Carol Morris of Youngstown; three children, Lori Burns of Irmo, South Carolina, James (Julie) Murberger and Mike (Kristi) Murberger, all of Gainsville, Georgia; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and her very special friend, Stella Opencar.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother. Ed Morris. Jr.

There will be no service or calling hours per Barb’s request.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

