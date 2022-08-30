AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Marie (Oskowski) Nicely, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare Center.

Barbara was born on February 8, 1936, in Glendale, California to Richard N. Wimberly and Maxine E. Ludwig.

Barbara was united in marriage to John F. Nicely on April 10, 2004, with whom she shared seven years of marriage.

A 1956 graduate of New Castle High School, she was employed by Shenango China for 11 years as a finisher.

A devoted wife, mother and Nana, Barbara was a breast cancer survivor and of the Catholic faith. A member of the Eagles Club, she was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed crafting, creating angels and spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be missed by her son, Ronald (Evelyn) Oskowski and grandchildren, Kylee Oskowski, Bradley Oskowski, Benjamin Oskowski and Shannon Mims.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Carl Foster; husband, John Nicely; son, Richard Oskowski; an infant brother and her feline companion, Max.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Internment will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406; or Sojourner House, 1960 E. Countyline Road, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

