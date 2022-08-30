WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise McClead Eckenrod, age 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022.

She was born on October 10, 1946, to the late Gerald and Margaret Frye McClead.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Eckenrod; parents and a brother, Robert McClead.



Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting and working with her hands on various projects, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Tammi) Eckenrod and Robert Eckenrod, seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.



There will be no services held at this time according to her wishes.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



