RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Hood, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Humility House.

She was born September 6, 1965 in Youngstown, a daughter of Barry L. and Marcella I. (Robinette Sabol) Hood.

Barb was the office manager at Access Techniques in Kent. She was the former owner of The Diner in Kent and also had waitressed at Ace’s in Kent and many other area restaurants.

Barb loved all types of music. She enjoyed weaving, reading, hiking and flower gardening.

She is survived by her mother, Marcella I. Sabol of Austintown; numerous cousins; brother-in-law, Albert Johannes of Austintown; her boyfriend, Bill Sackman and her beloved dog, Beans.

Barb was preceded in death by her father, Barry Hood; her step-father, Johnny Sabol and her sister, Beckie Johannes.

A celebration of her beautiful life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Barb’s name may be given to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.