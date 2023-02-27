WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Kovalik, 85, passed away Sunday morning, February 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Barb was born on July 23, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Michael and Maria Chizmar.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and became a proud homemaker for her family.

She enjoyed making crafts, knitting and crocheting.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Frank (Elizabeth) Kovalik, Barbara (Joseph) Flask and Mary (Kenneth) Bryant; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank D. Kovalik, whom she married on September 17, 1955 and who passed away December 3, 1990; her son, Michael Kovalik; sisters, Betty, Ann, Sister Mary Michael and Helen and brothers, John and Al.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Barbara’s family would like to thank Windsor House in Champion and St. Joseph Medical Staff for their care and compassion.

