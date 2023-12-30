BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Joyce Ulicny Redman, age 83 of Bazetta, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 29, 2023.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 2, 1940, to the late Stephen and Bridget Smith Ulicny.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She had numerous hobbies including bowling, snowmobiling, ceramics, dancing, playing bingo with her mom, fishing, reading, traveling and in her younger years she enjoyed water skiing.

She is survived by her husband, Alva “Skip” Redman; children, Bruce (Debbie Polk) Redman, Diane (Joe) King; grandchildren, Ashley and Allison Redman; siblings, Sandra (Charles) Hudak, Richard (Desi) Ulicny, and Stephen Ulicny; and a niece and three nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, and son, Duane Redman.

Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice at https://www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.