Barbara Joan Shinaberry, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Joan Shinaberry, 90, passed away Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.



Barbara was born on June 30, 1931, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Milford and Flora Soliday.



She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School and joined the United States Army in 1949 to serve her country until she was honorably discharged in 1951.

Shortly after her discharge, she married the love of her life, Lewis Shinaberry on July 26, 1954.

She was a proud homemaker while her children were in school and then worked as a seamstress at Mickey’s Army and Navy.



She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Champion where she sang in the church choir and helped cook church meals.

She enjoyed sewing and crocheting.



Barbara will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Lewis Shinaberry; daughters, Mary Lou (Tom) Killeen, Cindy (Scott) Worron, Patti (Benjamin Rowe) Fennell, Twila (Ted) Zandarski; grandchildren, Dawn, Ann, Lewis, Ashley, James, Nicholas, Michael, Kayla, William, Noah, Adam; 20 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday August 5, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church of Champion, located at 5418 Mahoning Ave. Warren, OH 44483, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Entombment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church of Champion in Barbara’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Roberts-Clark Chapel.



