Barbara Jean Roessler, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Roessler, 86, of Windsor House of Canfield, formerly of Austintown, died Wednesday evening, March 25 at Windsor House.

Barbara was born August 13, 1933 in Newark, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vernon and Naomi (Green) Gamble.

Barbara had worked at Packard Electric for over 20 years before her retirement.

She was a lifetime member of Lake Milton American Legion Post #737 Auxilliary, the Ellsworth VFW #9571 Auxilliary and The Ladie’s Auxilliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298.

Barbara enjoyed baking, cooking and playing cards.

Her husband, William Roessler, whom she married September 17, 1988, died March 23, 2010.

She leaves two daughters, Pamela (Stanley) Baytos, Cindy (Stewart) Slider both of Berlin Center; one son, Edward (Angela) Miller of Lake Milton; five grandchildren, Jacob Baytos, Angela Klinginsmith, Joseph Miller, Edward Miller and Krystal Miller and nine great-grandchildren. Barbara also leaves her sister, Betty McCarthy of Georgia.

There will be no calling hours per Barbara’s wishes. There will be Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.