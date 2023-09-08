AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jane Milliron, 88 of Austintown, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who left this world after an extended illness on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Barbara was born February 11, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John C. and Catherine L. (Sullivan) Willison and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1953.

She worked at Isaly’s where she met the love of her life, William C. Milliron. They were married August 27, 1955 and together they raised four children. She was most proud of her family and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She looked forward to traveling and going on “rod runs” with her family.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her daughter, Catherine E. McClain (Daryl) Brubaker; three sons, William C. Milliron, Jr., Martin K. (Lisa Zimmerman) Milliron, Sr. and Richard P. Milliron and grandchildren, Richard M. ( Lindsay Fitch) McClain, Jr. and Martin K. Milliron, Jr. Barbara also leaves two brothers, Jack (Dee) Willison and Robert (Roxanne) Willison; two sisters, Cathy McKenna and Carol O’Malley and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Lindsay Fitch, Carol O’Malley, Erin Greenwood-O’Malley, Lori, Betty and Shirley, for the excellent care they provided to Barb the last three years of her life.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Milliron, Sr. and two brothers-in-law, Patrick McKenna and Robert O’Malley.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 12 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Immaculate Heart Of Mary Parish.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

