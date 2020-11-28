Barbara J. Heverly, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. (Miles) Heverly, 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Antonine Village, North Jackson.

Barbara was born on January 16, 1945 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William H. and Kathleen (Murphy) Miles.

On April 12, 1960 she was united in marriage to Ronald C. Heverly who preceded her in death.

Barbara was previously employed by Packard Electric and owned and operated Blue Ribbon Grooming in Niles, Ohio.

Barbara had a love for all animals, riding and showing quarter horses.

She is survived by her son, Michael Heverly; daughter, Judith (Paul) Keller; two granddaughters; a grandson; four great-grandchildren and sisters, Patricia Zitnick and Betty Stoddard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister, Ann Miles.

Per Barbara’s request no services will be held.

To express condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara J. Heverly please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.