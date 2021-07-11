Barbara J. Cua, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Cua, 86 of Berlin Center died Saturday morning, July 10, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born July 15, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Violet (Hollenberry) Burt and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Wilson High School in 1952.

Barbara loved the outdoors, gardening, tending to her flowers and birds, especially watching the hummingbirds. She also loved to travel and was fortunate to have taken many trips to Europe and various places around the world.

She leaves her husband, Patsy Cua, whom she married May 6, 1994; a son, David (Kathy) Best of Youngstown; a son-in-law, Paul Vagnarelli of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Paul (Lori) Vagnarelli, Kristi (Joe) Zagorsky, Jimmy Best and Brittany Best. Barbara also leaves one great-granddaughter, Gianna Vagnarelli; three nieces, her caretaker and friend of many years, Charity Mondak and her daughter, Kaitlyn, Jennifer and their beloved dog, Maggie.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a son, James Best; a daughter, Karen Vagnarelli and a sister, Lillian.

Friends may call on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

