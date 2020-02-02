Barbara Hazard Dixey, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Hazard Dixey, 94, of Canfield, died Friday evening, January 31, at Briarfield Manor.

Barbara Hazard Dixey was born on January 3, 1926 in Barberton, Ohio to Winnie and Carter Hazard.

She married John Dixey on July 15, 1949 and came to live in Canfield as a young bride. She remained in Canfield even after his death on August 27, 2003.

She was first employed in the Barberton School system then in the Canfield School system for a total of 25 years of public school service.

She was a member of the Canfield Methodist Church and a participant in its Operation Blessing program that provided food to the needy.

In the 1950’s, she and John were members of the informal “Canfield Dance Club” which included many members of the community.

A music lover, Barb was instrumental in keeping the “Concerts on the Green” program in Canfield viable after budget cuts threatened it.

She and John became “snow birds” after they both retired, maintaining friendships in Haines City, Florida as well as in Canfield and Barberton. They embarked on many trips in the States and in Canada. They had the good fortune of being able to travel to China when General Electric recalled John after his retirement as a free lance supervisor.

Barbara loved flowers, hummingbirds, the Canfield Fair and making peach cobbler for her friends and family. She also enjoyed spending hours on the phone talking to her friends and family and keeping up with everyone’s lives. Most of all, she loved her two sons and her daughter-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Carter Hazard, Jr. and Jim Hazard; an infant sister, Mildred Hazard.

She leaves her two sons, Jerry (Mary Ann) in Austintown and Jack in Canfield.

Friends may call on Saturday, February 8, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m at Canfield Methodist Church, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canfield Methodist Church, 27 S Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 or to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

