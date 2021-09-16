Barbara H. Rasmussen, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara H. Rasmussen, 91, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 11, 1929 in Jackson, Michigan, a daughter of William and Matilda (Bertrams) Honer.

She was a 1947 graduate of Jackson High School and attended Milwaukee Downer College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She later attended The Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School.

On December 30, 1950, Barbara married John N. Rasmussen of Racine, Wisconsin, where they made their home. While there, she became the secretary of the president of Modine Manufacturing Company. They later moved to Ohio in 1959 and settled in Canfield. Barbara was a homemaker, Girl and Boy Scout leader and member of the Canfield Women’s Club. She was also a member of the Saturday evening dance club and Monday book review club of Youngstown. She and her husband were members of the Youngstown Country Club, where she enjoyed playing bridge weekly.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John, who died August 28, 1987 and her brother, Robert Honer.

She is survived by her twin sister, Eleanor Farr.

She will always be remembered lovingly by her two children, Mrs. Judy (Bill) Arnaut and Mr. John (Kim) Rasmussen.

Barbara adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no calling hours and there will be a private service at a later date.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Nurse Bonnie and her favorite aide Mary from Hampton Woods Assisted Living for their compassion and care. Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name, may be given to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

