Barbara H. Neumeister, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara H. Neumeister, 69, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic, after a two-year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.



Barbara was born on January 26, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late David and Ruth Hill.



She was a 1970 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and worked at Packard Electric for 26 years.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and traveling with her daughter.



Barbara will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Ashley Neumeister and sisters, Diane (Jerry) Martini and Sandy Hill.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Hill.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel in Warren.



Memorial contributions can be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Road #10, Cleveland, OH 44131.

