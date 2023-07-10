NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Green, beloved mom and grandma, passed away July 9, 2023 after a long health battle.

Barbara was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania to Anna Belle and John Breegle on April 26, 1945. She was the youngest of seven children.

When she was a young girl, her family moved to Niles, Ohio where she graduated as a Red Dragon in 1963.

After high school, she worked at Packard Electric until she married Raymond Green in 1967 and moved to Wichita, Kansas where Ray was stationed in the Air Force.

After his discharge, Ray and Barb moved back to Niles where she attended cosmetology school. Barb became a successful hair stylist, using her outgoing personality and sassy style to build a loyal clientele.

Ray and Barb welcomed their only child, Stephany “Sunshine” Green in 1974. While trained as a hairdresser, Barb was a jack of all trades, working at various points in her life for Nasa, Northwest Airlines, Hilton Hotels, and as an elementary school lunch lady.

Some would say Barb was born to entertain. She loved hosting holiday meals for her family, summer bbq’s with friends, and she baked the most delicious cookies at Christmas time that she delighted in sharing with loved ones. She loved music, namely Elvis and Conway Twitty, and imparted her love of good tunes on her daughter. Barbara was witty and funny. Stubborn and fiery. Loving and thoughtful.

She’s survived by her daughter, grandson Charlie Green, daughter-in-law Andrea Cipriani, sisters Bertha Mae Lane and JoAnn Shafer, brother John Breegle and numerous nieces and nephews, including Russell “Rusty”, Sarah, and Michael Hodgkiss.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

