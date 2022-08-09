WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ellen Morgan (Knowlton) was born April 7, 1922 in Warren Ohio to Robert B Knowlton and Beatrice E (Sowards) Knowlton, and died August 4, 2022.

Barbara was raised in Warren and visited her grandparents’ farms including the one in Nelson, Ohio where she and her brothers Richard and Jim partook in what have become the family’s legendary molasses cookies.

She married her life-long love Ardel Morgan in 1941 and enjoyed 72 years of a truly loving partnership. Barbara and Ardel raised three wonderful children: Scott Morgan (Kay) , Ellen Morgan Dieter Cufr (Jim), and Beverly Morgan Wood (Tom).

Ardel Morgan, Beverly Morgan, and son-in law Gary Dieter preceded Barbara in death.

Barbara adored her children and would light up at the mention of their names. If a visit was planned she would surely begin preparing a nice meal and baking some cornbread or cookies. Educating their children, girls and boy alike, was immensely important to Barbara and Ardel, and the focus has remained in the family. Barbara was a fully engaged grandmother and deeply loved her six grandchildren: Beth Morgan, Paul Dieter (Melinda), Melissa Morgan, Jennifer Dieter (Bear), Justin Wood (Sana) and Jarrod Wood (Jen). Her great longevity and good health enabled her to fully enjoy and “grandma” (verb.) 10 gregariously great grandchildren: Haley Dieter, Morgan Griffith, Regan Dieter Poling (Brayden), Gavin Griffith, Evan Peiser, Mariya Wood, Uthman Wood, Halima Wood, Saleem Wood, Noah Wood, Rachel Nagy and two great, great granddaughters Brooklyn and Addison Poling. Barbara was also a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables and imparted a deep love of nature in her family. Her walks in the woods were adventures and her tomatoes fresh from the garden were as fine as any food on the planet. She was playful and created a sense of wonder, building fairy houses and decorating her garden with stones handprinted with the little hands of her grandchildren. Barbara made beautiful quilts including wildflower quilts which combined her talents. Barbara was an active member of her communities and contributed in many ways. She made quilted banners for Howland Community Church and most recently she worked with friends from Shepherd of the Valley to make a quilt commemorating Covid.

Barbara had a big wonderful laugh that could fill a house and a sense of humor to go with it. She was fun and funny and lived life to the fullest every single day. She believed in love and she showed it in so many ways. Like bringing a huge birthday cake to an elderly neighbor just for fun. She also embodied, through actions, a deep respect for all including gender, race and religious equity as a foundation for a good life.

Barbara loved to spend time with good people and have fun adventures. She had her pilots license and enjoyed deep sea fishing. She had many friends form Champion Ohio to Naples Florida and made many new friends at Shepherd of the Valley. She had a lifelong best friend in her little brother Jim (James Knowlton).

Family and friends celebrated Barbara’s 100th birthday in April.

At her request, there will be no services.

If desired, Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to Howland Community Church Youth Fund, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd SE, Warren, OH 44484; Shepherd of the Valley Foundation, 5525 Silica Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515, or to the charity of your choice.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com



To send flowers to the family of Barbara , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.