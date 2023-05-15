CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Callihan, 78, passed away early Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born June 6, 1944, in Kentucky, a daughter of the late Norman and Cassie (Watkins) Fugett.

She was a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School of West Liberty, Kentucky.

She had a passion for reading, singing, cooking, gardening and hanging out with family and friends. She was a great homemaker who took pride in her home and family. One of Barbara’s favorite memories was “co-starring” as an extra in the film, The Green Beret, with John Wayne, where he stole a kiss (on the cheek) from her.

She and her husband owned and operated Park Place Restaurant in Niles, for a short time, which she enjoyed, however, the real love of her life were her husband, her children and her grandchildren.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her loving children, Candace (Jamie) Waid (whom she shared a home with) of Cortland, Ohio, Tonya Rose of Las Vegas, Nevada and Cassandra Callihan of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Aaron Gillespie, Arik Gillespie, Skylar Cain, Tylar Cain, Dakota Russell, Spencer Russell, Zander Russell, Cassidy Russell, Zackery Callihan and Zayden Waid; great granddaughter, Zaira Callihan; brothers, Darrell and Dwayne Fugett and sisters, Norma Jean Adams and Sandra Ferguson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delbert “Joe” Callihan, whom she married on May 31, 1969; daughter, Kimberly Gillespie and grandson, Adam Gillespie.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Kerr Cemetery in Weathersfield Township.

