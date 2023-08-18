NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb Mom” Mauerman, age 79 of Niles, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at home following extended years of illness.

She was born on July 25, 1944, in Bolindale, Ohio to the late Bert R. and Mary Jane Henninger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Mauerman and daughter-in-law, Karen Mauerman.

Barbara enjoyed Bingo, planting and tending to her flowers and plants but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Mauerman of Niles, Deborah (Matthew) Cornicelli of Howland, Bonnie Ratliff of Cleveland, Thomas (Melinda) Mauerman of Niles and William Mauerman of Champion; grandchildren, Jordan (Robert) Annandono, Brian (Missy) Cornicelli, Brett (Carrie) Cornicelli, Michael (Allison) Wilms, Eddie Wilms, Theresa (Michael) Partrige, Shana Mauerman, Evan Mauerman, Trevor Rutkowski, Hayden McCoy, Bethanie Mauerman and Heather (Patrick) Nidel and great-grandchildren, Abbagail, Amarra, Reese, McKenna, Nicolas (Aalyah), Noah, Austin, Hannah, Christopher, Zoe, Sophia, Alexander, Benjamin, John, Ross, Hari, Locklin and Nadia.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Phillip Malvasi, Patriot Health and Hospice Care, Aspire Health and Health Care Solutions. Donations can be made to Patriot Hospice in her memory.

Per her wishes no services will be held.

The family is in the care of Lane FamilyFuneral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.