BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Montgomery, 41 of Boardman, lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, March 5 at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Barb was born November 11, 1981 in Upper Heyford, U.K. Her parents, Terence and C.J. Fogg served in the military and Barb lived many places including California, South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, Virginia and Ohio.

She graduated from Rapheal’s School of Beauty and had been a cosmetologist for Roots Salon and Wellness Spa in Boardman.

Barb played, coached, mentored and traveled the world for her love of Roller Derby in which she was known as S’fya #187, the shoulder check queen.

Barb leaves her wife, Tia “Monti” Montgomery, whom she married June 22, 2019; two sons, Brayden J. Norvell and L.J. Norvell, both of Boardman; her parents, Terence and C.J. Fogg of Austintown; a brother, Rudy Jackson of Idaho; her derby sister, Lisa Brevard of Pittsburgh; her oldest friend that was more like a sister, Tana Holmes of Colorado; her best friend, Gamal “Will” Williams of Virginia; seven nieces and nephews from her brother; one great-nephew; six nieces and nephews from her sister and best friends and gained ten more when married. Barb also leaves her large derby family and will be dearly missed by all.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 8 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Private funeral services will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests monetary donations in support of the children.