Barbara Ann Mikita Maxim, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Mikita Maxim, 67, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Barbara was born September 11, 1953 in Youngstown the daughter of Peter and Lucy (Roman) Mikita.

She was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

She retired in 2013 from Plaza Book and Smoke Shop where she had worked in the bookkeeping and accounting department. She had also worked for the DeBartolo Corporation prior to that.

Barbara was a member of the Catholic faith and attended St. Michael Church in Canfield.

She was active with the Eastern Regional Kidney Foundation and Akron Children’s Hospital. She was also involved with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Barbara was also an avid golfer.

Her husband, John Maxim, whom she married September 22, 1983, passed away November 14, 2019.

Barbara leaves a daughter, Courtney Maxim of Cleveland and a sister, Nancy Mikita of Fairview Park.

Besides her parents and her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter, Kaylee Maxim.

A Catholic Rite of Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Michael Church.

There are no calling hours.



Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Ann Mikita Maxim please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: