Barbara Ann Hawkins, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Hawkins, 72, of Berlin Center, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.



Barbara was born April 9, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Blanche (Zdrojewski) Wisniewski.



Barbara was full of life and dabbled in many hobbies such as gardening, coloring, dancing to big band music, shopping and biking. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed meeting new people and traveling with her husband, visiting Kauai, Hawaii every year.

She was very involved with church activities and “pinched perogies” at St. Stanislaus for many years.



Besides her parents she is preceded by her first husband, Chris Paparodis.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim Hawkins; her stepchildren, Julie Spellman and Ashley Hawkins both of Canfield; her sisters, Suzanne and Mary Elizabeth Wisniewski both of Pittsburgh; her two stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. A Blessing Service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Father Matthew and Pastor Russ Libb.

