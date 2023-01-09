AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Barbara A. (Barb) Williams, 87, who passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Barb was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irene and Gomer A. Lewis, Sr.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1953 where she established life-long friendships as a member of the “Four Aces” card club that still meets monthly. Barb attended Youngstown College for a brief time, as well as working at Truscon Steel until she was married to her late husband of 51 years, Robert “Bob” Williams, Sr. and started a family.

Barb enjoyed crafts and was well known for her meticulous nature while painting ceramics, outdoor decorations, or anything around the house. She enjoyed gardening and took great pride in decorating her home both inside and out.

Barb was a member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank for 13 years. She looked forward to both activities each week and appreciated the support of her church and Second Harvest friends. She was also a member of the Lewis Connection team that participated in the Austintown Relay for Life for 12 years.

Barb’s greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family and the special bonds that she established with them. Barb always put family first and was willing to help whenever needed. She loved the many traditions that were established by her family and how they were passed on from one generation to the next.

Barb leaves her three children, Bob (Brenda) Williams of Canfield, Nancy Williams of Beavercreek and Amy (Randy) Rymer of Aurora, Illinois; a sister, Patsy Lewis of Austintown; five grandchildren that affectionately referred to as “Gram” including, Kevin (Heather) Williams, Kelly (Blake) McAllister, Katie (Brennan) Spaulding, Ashley (Gary) Clemons and Rachel (Devin) Vaughn and 15 great-grandchildren.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Lucile Bartelmay and her brother, Gomer Lewis, Jr.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m on Thursday, January 12 at the funeral home prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Youngstown.

