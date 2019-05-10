Barbara A. Matas Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Matas, 65, of Austintown, passed away of a broken heart, after losing her husband just five months ago, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her home.

Barb was born July 11, 1953, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Albert and Pauline (Pietrowica) Brooks.

Barb is now reunited with her husband of 42 years, Tom, who passed away on December 14, 2018.

Barb held various positions in her lifetime but her most rewarding was as a homemaker, allowing her to stay home to take care of her son Michael.

Barb had a love of cardinals and the color red. She loved to watch the Hallmark Channel and to talk to her friends on the telephone.

She made sure to prepare Sunday dinner for everyone. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, Kolbie, especially when they would take turns doing “make-overs.” When Kolbie came over to visit, her world would stop and everything was better. She was never happier than when she was with Kolbie.

Barb is survived by her son, Michael (Lisa) Matas of Cortland; one granddaughter, Kolbie, whom she loved dearly and a brother, David Brooks of Canfield. She loved her two dogs, Franklin and Foster and her cats, Oliver, Princess and Buckeye.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, May 13 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14.

Barb will be laid rest next her husband Tom, at Calvary Cemetery.

