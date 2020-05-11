Barbara A. Hepplewhite, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Hepplewhite, 75, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hospice of the Valley

She was born December 25, 1944, in Cleveland Ohio, a daughter of John L. Hepplewhite and Esther (Stanley) Hepplewhite.

Barb was a 1963 graduate of Canfield High School. She then graduated from Bowling Green University with a degree in Social Work. She also received her Masters in Counseling from Youngstown State University.

Early in her career she worked for the Social Security Administration. After leaving the workforce to raise her family, she returned as a social worker for Mahoning County Children’s Service until retiring early from disabilities from Multiple Sclerosis.

She leaves her two daughters, Stephanie Leib of Akron and Jacqueline Martin of North Lima; her son, Christopher (Deon) Vrabel of Canfield; her sisters, Patricia Tabbara (Penny Porter) of Akron and Gloria (Robert) Gagich of Kent; five grandchildren, Justin Martin of Detroit, Paige Martin of North Lima, Olivia Leib of Akron and Jenna and Jamie Vrabel of Canfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no memorial service due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The family plans to gather to celebrate her life once it is safe to congregate again.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.