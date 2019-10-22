Barbara A. Eighmy, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Eighmy was born June 16, 1940 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry B. and Blanche L. (Kratche) Francis.

She married Norman Eighmy in June of 1971 and moved to Ohio in 1972 and lived there until her death Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She was a 1958 graduate of Plum Borough High School and was a homemaker.

Barbara loved to travel. She and her husband visited all 50 states; as well as, 12 foreign countries; including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Canada and Mexico. She loved country music and visited Branson, Missouri many times.

Barbara leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Norman; her brother, James (Joanne) Francis of Millersville, Maryland and her sister-in-law, Evelyn (Waldo) Freeman of Cosby, Tennessee.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23 at Plum Creek Cemetery in Center, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

