B. LeRoy Morgan, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alleluia! He has gone Home! The family of B. LeRoy Morgan, 88 of Howland Township, announces his passing on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2020, at his home in Howland, following a decade long battle with bladder and prostate cancer. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Shay of Wheeling.



LeRoy was born September 17, 1931 in Fairmont, West Virginia the son of the late Edwin LeRoy and Phyllis Grow Morgan. “Skip” as his family called him was industrious even at an early age. One summer he planted a field of string beans to earn spending money.

He was a 1952 graduate of Fairmont State University, earning a degree in metallurgy.

Skip met and married his wife of over 62 years, Virginia Anne Pritchard Morgan, whom he married August 8, 1953 and who preceded him in death December 4, 2015.

He served two years in the U.S. Army stateside as a chemical engineer. Following his military service, he began a 38 year career with Alcan Aluminum working in Fairmont, West Virginia, Oswego, New York and then transferring to Warren in 1971. His final assignment with Alcan was in Cleveland, where he took an early retirement. He then founded Morgan Productivity, which took him all over the world.



LeRoy was the original “girl” Dad. Never did he let his five daughters stop pursuing interests and dreams just because they were girls. Margaret Morgan, Mary Morgan, Rebecca Tewksbary, Amy (Jim) Gress and Carolyn (Ray) Parker all survive and were brought up to be problem solvers with a can do attitude. Whether a solution was elegantly simple or wildly complex, he was their guide and cheerleader.



LeRoy was also a role model for his sons-in-law, Jim Gress and Ray Parker. They loved and admired him for his wisdom and his dedication to his family.



Granddad’s pride were his nine grandchildren, Seron (Jacquie), Brandon (Sarah), Jamie, Bobby (Kacie), TJ (Shelby), Andy (Taryn), Jennifer (B.A.), Leslie (Robb) and John (Nicole). His fitness goal was to stay ahead of the grandkids. Up until this last year, he could outwork them all. LeRoy’s joy were his fourteen great grandchildren. He enjoyed them immensely.



LeRoy was an active member of Living Lord Lutheran Church, serving on council, lay ministries, choir and many volunteer positions and activities over the last 50 years.

He always enjoyed singing in the “Messiah” at Christmastime with the Warren Civic Chorus. His Saturdays were spent on the golf course or clearing the trees for another 9 holes. On one international trip, he even golfed at St. Andrews in Scotland. In his later years, he enjoyed visiting at the Shepherd of the Valley “Big House” in Howland and going to concerts at Packard Music Hall.



The funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Poland, Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield,OH 44406 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson,OH 44236.

