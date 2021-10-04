Aza Karol Cox, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aza Karol (Leibee) Cox, 70, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 3, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Aza was born November 28, 1950, in Hardy, Kentucky, the daughter of Milton and Dixie Leibee.

Living most of her life in Ohio, she graduated from McDonald High School, and was employed by General Electric Niles Plant after graduation and retired in 2005.

Aza was a wonderful mother, sister, and a caring friend to all. Even though Aza lost her battle with cancer, she lived her life to the fullest surrounded by people who loved and adored her. What brought her the most happiness was spending time with her family and friends and bringing them joy.

Aza had many passions, including spending time cooking with her son, Dwayne, crocheting beautiful afghans that she loved gifting to family and friends, baking, traveling to Florida to visit her brother and family and planning get togethers and outings with her beloved circle of friends.

Aza is survived by her son, Dwayne Draa of Niles, Ohio; brother, Gary Leibee and his wife, Susie of DeLand, Florida; sister, Dianne Weisner and her husband, Lester of Warren, Ohio; one niece, Mandi Leibee of DeLand, Florida; two nephews, Nick (Rose) Leibee and T.J. (Liz) Leibee, both of Florida; one-great niece, Josie Leibee and two great-nephews, Owen and James Leibee, both of Florida.

There will not be calling hours or a funeral. Instead, as Aza always celebrated life, she will be honored in a “celebration of life” that is being planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Friends and family may give their condolences at https://www.lanefuneralhomes.com