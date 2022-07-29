MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ayse Sukran “Susie” Tolek, 91, of Mineral Ridge, formerly of Howland, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Susie was born February 17, 1931, in Goynuk, Bolu, Turkey, the youngest daughter of the late Naci and Zehra Kurtbogan.

She was a graduate of Ankara Home Economics Institute.

On August 3, 1951, Sukran and Ismail Hakki Tolek, M.D. were married. After he graduated from medical school and they had two children, they immigrated to the U.S., in 1957. Their third child was born in Warwick, Rhode Island. The family moved frequently, living in the U.S. and Canada, then Peoria, Illinois, where Susie became a Welcome Wagon Hostess in 1969. They settled in the Warren area in 1974.

Susie worked for many years as a realtor with Century 21 Realty, beginning in 1979. She twice received awards for million dollar sales.

Susie was an avid bridge player, a member of the American Contract Bridge League and a Bronze level Life Master.

Dr. Tolek passed away on July 16, 1989.

Susie leaves one son, Dr. Cuneyd Tolek M.D. of Sylvania, Ohio; two daughters, Nilgun Tolek of Washington, D.C. and Deniz Puro of Madison, Wisconsin; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two nephews. Susie also leaves Edward A. Leonhard of Ashtabula Ohio, to whom she was married from 1993 to 2001.

In addition to her husband, Hakki, Susie was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Fahriye, Naciye and Fatma.

Private services were held.

Donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation are welcome in lieu of flowers.

