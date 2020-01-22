Audrey P. Elliott, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey P. Elliott, age 90, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Audrey was born May 31, 1929 in Warren, Ohio to the late Robert and Dorothea (Foltz) Evans and stepmother, Erma Pearl (Carter) Evans.



Audrey was a member of Cortland United Methodist Church and Eastern Star Opal Chapter 181.



Audrey will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her loving and caring ways that made her family feel special and loved. Family was everything to Audrey. She enjoyed gardening in her flowers, cooking and baking pies for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be loved, cherished and deeply missed.



Besides her parents, Audrey is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James R. Elliott; her sisters, Betty Pettit and Bernitea Conley; two daughters, Debbie (Ken) Wiswell and Pam (Chuck) Trunick; a son, James E. (Patricia) Elliott; seven grandchildren, Missy (Mike) Schmader, Michelle (Erick) Killingsworth, Mindy Wiswell, Meghan (Michael) Borsic, Lauren (Dane) Swanson, Mike (Mary) Elliott and Mark Elliott and nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral services are private.

Interment in Hillside Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



