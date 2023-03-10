WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Jean Barnes Leapline, age 84, of Warren passed away with her family by her side on March 9, 2023.

She was born on October 28, 1938, in Somerset, Pennsylvania to the late Lewis C. and Lillian G. Lopes Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years William H. Leapline; great- granddaughter, Lillian Rose Leapline; and brother, Donald Barnes.

Audrey was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She married her husband William on February 19, 1955, and spent many wonderful years together until his passing on July 3, 2008.

She worked as a Fabricator at Mercury Plastics until her retirement in 1998. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, and listening to country music.

She is survived by her three children, Pamela (Carl) Boggs, Rickey (Karen) Leapline, and Steven (Susan) Leapline; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren; four siblings, Wilbur (Betty) Barnes, Leora Hughes, Nancy (Ron) Sanor, and Bonnie (James) Diglaw, and numerous other family and friends.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 PM – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Interment will be held in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Audrey, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.