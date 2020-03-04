Audrey H. Guernsey, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey H. Guernsey, 93, passed away Monday evening, March 2, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born September 6, 1926 in Pemberville, Ohio, a daughter of Clarence and Mabel (Rahe) Bursiek.

Audrey was a 1944 graduate of Pemberville High School.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for 62 years, where she was very active.

Audrey enjoyed volunteering for the church. She also enjoyed playing cards.

Her husband of 55 years, Harold L. Guernsey, whom she married August 7, 1948, died in June of 2003.

Audrey is survived by her children, Terry L. Softich of Boardman, Beth A. McFall of Canfield, Debra A. (Brad) White of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, Brian E. (Cathlin) Guernsey of South Carolina and James L. (Irene) Guernsey of Florida; her grandchildren, Joshua (Jocelyn) White, Tyler (Kylie) White, Lisa Guernsey, Michael Softich, Zachary McFall, Brandon McFall and Christian McFall and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her brother, James Bursiek and her sisters, Marjorie Beringer and Lois Biddle.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Zion Lutheran Church, prior to the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Audrey’s name may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.