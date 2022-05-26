YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashley Ann Harris, 33 of Youngstown was born September 6, 1988, a daughter of Joshua Harris III and Sherry Ann Harris Eley. Her sunset was Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Hospice House of Poland.

Ashley was a lifelong area resident graduating from the Rayen High School in 2006 and had worked as a cook.

She was a member of Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ.

Ashley was a people person, loved being around people and had participated in various plays at the Youngstown Playhouse. She enjoyed drawing, especially animation and she loved to sing and will be dearly missed by her family.

She leaves her parents, Joshua Harris, III and Sherry Ann Harris Eley; her siblings, Tapre Gilmore of Cleveland, Paul Hill of New York, Joshua Harris IV of Rhode Island, Joseph B. Harris of Youngstown and Rebecca D. Harris of Columbus.

There will be no services or calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

