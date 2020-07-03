Asa Lee Liming, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asa Lee Liming, 87, of Lordstown, passed away into eternal rest Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born January 31, 1933, in Cadiz, Ohio, the son of Asa and Dorothy Thompson Liming.

Lee was a 1951 graduate of Cadiz High School and attended The Ohio State University.

He was a self employed dairy and sheep farmer at Lou-Ida Farms.

Lee married Mary Ruth Young, on February 18, 1965. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage together.

Lee was a member of the Church of Christ of Cadiz and a past master of Harrison Lodge #219. He was past president and director of the District 1 Holstein Club and Ohio Oxford Association, a director of the Trumbull County Fairboard, Trumbull County Holstein Club and the Trumbull County Farm Bureau.

Lee proudly served his country in the Army.

He collected glass milk bottles, farm machinery seats and antique tractors. Lee also enjoyed his antique cars and attending auctions. He exhibited cattle, sheep and Belgian draft horses at many county and state fairs.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Young Liming; a son, Lamar L. (Estell) Liming; grandchildren, Louis and Marlena; sister, Sally Liming Clay, of Columbus and brother, Donald W. Liming of Cadiz.

Preceding Lee in death were his parents.

Family and friends may call Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Lane Funeral Home in Austintown.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Ralph Wince officiating. Upon completion of the service, the procession will pass Lou-Ida Farms en route to Lordstown Cemetery.

Burial will be with Military Honors.

The family understands that not all feel comfortable attending due to the pandemic.

Drink a Pepsi in honor of Lee.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

