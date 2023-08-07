CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arvada Gidycz, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at home after a short illness.

Arvada was born December 13, 1931, in Guard, Maryland. A daughter of the late Earl and Naomi Savage Bowser.

She was united in marriage on July 5, 1959, to Raymond L. Gidycz who passed away October 11, 2010.

Arvada retired from Packard Electric in 1988 after 25 years of service.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary V.F.W., The National Packard Museum, and I.E.W./C.W.A. Local 717.

She was of Christian faith. She enjoyed everything outdoors. Caring for her lawn, garden, flowers, birds, and butterflies.

She is survived by her son, Randall Gidycz, his partner Clifford Lloyd, a brother, James D. Bowser, three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband, were son John R. Wilkins, five brothers and one sister.

Per her request there will be no services.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Arvada, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.