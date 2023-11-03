NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Art Weaver passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in his own home on his farm surrounded by family.

Art was born on June 25, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph B. Weaver and Jessie (Henry) Weaver McKinley.

Art graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1961. He attended Youngstown State University earning a bachelor’s degree.

Art was a foreman with Delphi Packard Electric until his retirement in 1998.

He was an active member of the North Jackson community serving on the Zoning Board for many years. He was a member of the Mahoning County Farm Bureau serving on the Board of Trustees.

Many of his childhood lifelong friends raised their families alongside Art in North Jackson. His true passion in life was farming. From an early age, living on Turner Road, Art had a love for animals. He was an active member of 4H, showing horses and livestock at the Canfield Fair. He continued his passion for horses as a member of the Buckeye Trail Riders. On the farm, Art shared not only his love of hard work and farming but his quiet guidance to many who needed a mentor or a friend. George Washington said, “I would rather be on my farm, than be emperor of the world,” this is also true of Art. Whether he was raising livestock, planting crops, fixing fences or tinkering with a tractor, his farm was his home.

Art was an active member of Austintown Community Church, where he faithfully served as a Deacon and an Elder. Growing up in the church, he was part of the Youth Group and Sunday School Classes. He was proud to be a part of four generations of the Weaver family to serve at the Colonial Inn at the Canfield Fair. He found great joy in this rich tradition of family and friends working together every summer. He served as a member of the Preschool Board passionately advocating for children and families. Papa Art was a well loved leader during Vacation Bible School. Art loved his church family and inspired many to continue to walk humbly with the Lord.

Art enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to vacation with his extended family and spend time in his camper. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on his grandchildren whether it was a sporting event, concert, recital or school event, they knew Papa was their biggest fan.

To cherish his memory, Art leaves his wife of 37 years, June Weaver, whom he married on November 29, 1986. He leaves his three children, Brian (Amy) Weaver of Eaton, Ohio, Michele Corll of Austintown and Jenifer (Mike) Pemberton of North Jackson. He also leaves his grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Jordan and Jason Corll, of Austintown, Garland Weaver of Eaton and Elizabeth Pemberton of North Jackson. Art is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dr. James Wilhide; sister-in-law, Joanie (David) Dawson and many nieces and nephews.

Art was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joan Wilhide; his brother, Joseph Weaver; his sister-in-law, Loralee Weaver; brother-in-law, William Clupper; his foster sister, Jay Fiehler and his first wife, Bonnie Weaver.

The family requests tributes take the form of donations to the Austintown Community Church Memorial Fund in his memory.

A celebration of Art’s life and legacy will be held Friday, November 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Austintown Community Church.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 9 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 10 at the church prior to services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.