Arthur S. Klein, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur S. Klein, 79, passed away early Friday evening, March 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Arthur was born February 17, 1942 in Buffalo, New York, the son of Homer Herman and Laura Belle (Townsend) Klein.

He was a graduate of Alfred University in New York and was a proud business owner for 25 years. Arthur also worked as a Ski Area Manager for 25 years.

Arthur retired in 1987 and spent much of his retirement time restoring antique machinery. His other hobbies were boating fishing, skiing and enjoying NASCAR.

Art was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Besides his parents, Art is preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Tubbs.

He leaves his wife of almost 57 years, the former Alice Marie May, whom he married April 11, 1964. Arthur also leaves three daughters, Debra (Clifford) Mortimer of Trussville, Alabama, Barbara (Gregory) Maras of Canfield and Darlene Kreder of Broomfield, Colorado; one son-in-law, Brian Tubbs of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan; 11 grandchildren, Kristina, Cameron, Andrew, Natalie, P.J., Allison, Hunter, Connor, Kyle, Addison and Charlotte. Arthur also leaves two sisters, Julie Lindquist of Buffalo, New York and Florence Dunn of Springville, New York and one brother, Robert Klein of Springfield, New York.

A celebration of Life Service for Arthur will be held at a later date in New York. There are no local calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel. There are no local calling hours or services.