Arthur Lee Hough, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Lee Hough, Sr., 82, passed away Monday morning, December 21, 2020, at his home.

Art was born April 14, 1938, in Canfield, the son of LeRoy and Mary (Knox) Hough.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School, class of 1957 and was a Mechanic with Anchor Motor Freight, retiring in 1999.

Art enjoyed watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. He was very welcoming to all and enjoyed having a basement full of family and friends gathered around the pool table or playing horseshoes.

He was always proud of his wife, his children and grandchildren.

Art was a master mechanic and could fix anything. He enjoyed the challenge of fixing something no one else could figure out.

His hobbies included playing pool, horseshoes and watching college football and auto racing.

Arthur leaves his wife, the former Charlotte Fincham, whom he married March 7, 1958; three children, Charlene (George) Edmonds of Salem, Arthur (Kim) Hough, Jr., of Bayboro, North Carolina and Brenda Rach of Salem; a son-in-law, David Rach of Canfield; six grandchildren, David, Ryan, Tyler, Brennon, Connor and Kamryn; as well as six great-grandchildren, Charlee, Jaxon, David James, Mia, Chance and Geneva and one great-grandchild on the way. Art also leaves four sisters, Jean Hoprich, Eileen Bates, Millie Cox and Shirley Seacrest and one brother, Earl Hough.

Besides his parents; Art was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Annabelle, Barbara, Betty, Doris, Eleanor, Homer, Helena, June, Junior and Marion.

A memorial service celebrating Arthur’s life will be held at a later date.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

