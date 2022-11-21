YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur H. White, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Caprice Health Care.

Artie was born on March 14, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Arthur R. and Dorothy James White.

A man of faith, Artie attended Venture Church.

A lifelong resident of the area he was employed by Sweeney Chevrolet as a car detailer retiring in 2013.

Artie was an avid NASCAR fan traveling throughout the United State to car races. He enjoyed his visits at Dunkin’ Donuts to spend time with friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Queen and Diane Whitehouse; brother, James White and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David White.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. followed by a 11:30 a.m. funeral service.

Artie will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

