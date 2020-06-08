Arnold S. Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Arnold S. Miller, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Arnold was born on May 10, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Stephen and Freda Miller and the oldest of six children.

He married Ruth Nelson on September 2, 1950. She had passed away on September 15, 2008 after 58 years together.

In June of 1938 he graduated from Chaney High School where he was the salutatorian, president of the National Honor Society and Senior Class Treasurer. He was a member of band and orchestra and participated in tennis and dramatics as well.

Arnold was employed at U.S. Steel in the Accounting Department until he entered the military service.

Arnold was in the United States Army from March of 1942 until he was honorably discharged in December of 1945. He attained the rank of Sergeant, working as a message center chief in the European Theater where he was stationed as part of the Headquarters CO 497th AFA 13th Armored Division, 3rd Army.



He had returned to U.S. Steel for one year before attending Youngstown College and Des Moines College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. He completed his internship at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

One of Arnold’s greatest accomplishment was that he was a founding member and past president of staff at Warren General Hospital. He was also on staff of Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital, Warren Green Cross Hospital, Trumbull Memorial Hospital, and St. Joseph Health Center. He had been in general practice for 52.5 years.

Arnold was part of many professional groups throughout his life. A few of those groups were the 12th District Academy of Osteopathic Medicine, Ohio Osteopathic Association, American Osteopathic Association, Psi Sigma Alpha National Osteopathic Honor Society and American College of General Practitioners in Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery.

He was also a member of the Howland Community Church.



He will be deeply missed by his children, Dr. Keith (Susan) Miller of Southington, Ohio and Diane (Robert) Bowman of Niles, Ohio; his grandchildren, Justin Bowman of Niles, Ohio, Travis (Sara) Bowman of Columbus, Ohio, Captain Steven (fiancée, Rachel Piening) Miller of Leavenworth, Kansas, Carissa (Nate) Barker of Cortland, Ohio and Amanda (John) Latone of Copley, Ohio; his great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Wren Latone of Copley, Ohio and Marley and Everett Barker of Cortland, Ohio and numerous other family members, nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents and his wife, Arnold is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Lois) Miller of Vienna, Virginia and Carl Miller of Youngstown, Ohio and his sisters, Evelyn (Eugene) Hagan of Austintown, Ohio, Freda (Ray) Auvil of Cass City, Michigan and Marilyn (Robert) Zeisler of Galion, Ohio.



Per Arnold’s wishes, no services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Arnold’s name to Howland Community Church and Shepherd of the Valley.



The family would like to thank all of the caring staff, nurses and doctors at both Shepherd of the Valley in Howland and Trumbull Regional Medical Center who have made these final months as comfortable as possible for Arnold. They would also like to thank everyone who reached out to Arnold for the recent card campaign celebrating his 100th birthday. We sincerely believe the many heartfelt sentiments expressed in the nearly 750 birthday cards he received helped him hang on and achieve that momentous milestone just four weeks ago. He was uplifted to know that so many former patients, co-workers, friends and even strangers from around the world thought so highly of him. Arnold was still receiving cards at the time of his death.



