AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold “Arnie” A. Sabo passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Arnie was born in Austintown, a son of Louis and Barbara Bosynak Sabo and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of Operating Engineers Local for 65 years, retiring in 1995. He worked on many large jobs one of which was tearing down the steel mills.

He enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was awarded several medals including the Purple Heart and was honorably discharged.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

He was also a member of National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors and enjoyed fixing clocks. He enjoyed listening and dancing with his wife to polka music. He was very proud of his Hungarian heritage and could speak Hungarian fluently. He enjoyed attending the various Hungarian festivals with his wife.

He will be sadly missed and loved forever by his wife, Stefeny, who survives him and whom he married May 4, 1968; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, many friends and two special boys, Jeffrey and Eric Kumik.

Loved ones who passed on before Arnold include his parents; two sisters, Irma Mislevy and Olga Sperry and brothers, Louis, Gilbert, Paul, William, Robert, James and Tom. He is the last one to pass away of ten children.

A special thank you to Larry and Melody Amendol, the Dave Habeger Family and Peggy Soles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown followed by a 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Arnold will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the donor’s charity of choice.

