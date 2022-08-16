HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Mary Matkovich, 79, of Liberty Arms Assisted Living, Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away surrounded by her loving family members, Saturday August 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Arlene was born on August 23, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George Edward Matkovich and Mary Elizabeth Potock Matkovich.

Arlene grew up with six other siblings in Hubbard and attended Hubbard schools.

She was a member of St. Bernadette’s Church in Masury and, while at Liberty Arms, attended church services there.

Before moving into assisted living, she enjoyed feeding the birds and watching wildlife. She enjoyed yard work when her health permitted. She was a care giver for a time for her mother and also played a key role in making sure her nieces didn’t miss the school bus. She was a big fan of Elvis. She did book after book of word search and was a whiz at doing the TV guide crossword puzzles. She knew the names of all the actors from movies years ago. She looked forward to playing bingo and would call us when she won. Arlene was quiet and kept mostly to herself except when with family. She never complained of pain even though we knew how much she was hurting.

Arlene is survived by and will be sadly missed by her brother, Richard (Sharon) Matkovich of Hubbard; sisters, Carole (Gerald) Whalen of Brookfield, Kathleen (Thomas) Clark of Hubbard and Sandra (John) Corsale also of Hubbard. She leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nephews and an aunt who also feel a loss of at her passing.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Marguglio and brother, George Matkovich, Jr.

There will be no calling hours and a private service will be held for the family. Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

