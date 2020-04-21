Arlene J. Overfield, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene J. Overfield, 81, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Continuing Care of Niles.

Arlene was born in Valley Head, West Virginia on August 28, 1938 to Carroll and Alma (Vandevander) Welch.



On September 25, 1954, Arlene was united in marriage to her sweetheart, Charles E. Overfield, who preceded her in death on December 31, 2012.



For many years, Arlene worked in retail for several stores including Ames Department Store.

When she wasn’t working, Arlene was found outdoors working in her garden, camping or just relaxing while watching the birds.



Arlene is survived by her daughter, Carol Cassaro of Warren; her son, Steve (Michele) Overfield of Madison; her grandchildren, Marissa Von Gunten, Steven (Beth) Overfield, Nicholas (Kattrina) Florida, Daniel (Crystal) Florida and Erik (Krista) Florida; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Lucille Hamrick and brother, Roger Welch, as well as many other relatives.

Besides her husband of 58 years, Arlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Ann Overfield and her beloved granddaughter, Stefanie; her sister, Mary Frances Ables and her brother, Arden Welch.



Private family services at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel and burial will follow in Sand Run Baptist Cemetery in Buckhannon, West Virginia.



You are encouraged during this time of social distancing to visit Arlene’s memory page at www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

